Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 4:11AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
t 406 AM MST, light snow is causing slick road conditions. Use
extreme caution if traveling on area roads.
Look for around 1 inch of snow for I-86 from American Falls to
Pocatello as well along the I-15 corridor to from the Utah line to
Idaho Falls. Snow will slowly move east this morning bringing 1 inch
to 4 inches from I-15 to the Wyoming line. Some mountains locations
including the Wasatch mountains, Island Park area and the Big holes
could receive as much as 6 to 8 inches of snow through this
afternoon.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls,
Rigby, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, Ashton, McCammon,
Dubois, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Malta, Swanlake, Lake Walcott
and Ririe Reservoir.
Comments