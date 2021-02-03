Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 4:11AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

t 406 AM MST, light snow is causing slick road conditions. Use

extreme caution if traveling on area roads.

Look for around 1 inch of snow for I-86 from American Falls to

Pocatello as well along the I-15 corridor to from the Utah line to

Idaho Falls. Snow will slowly move east this morning bringing 1 inch

to 4 inches from I-15 to the Wyoming line. Some mountains locations

including the Wasatch mountains, Island Park area and the Big holes

could receive as much as 6 to 8 inches of snow through this

afternoon.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls,

Rigby, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, Ashton, McCammon,

Dubois, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Malta, Swanlake, Lake Walcott

and Ririe Reservoir.