Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 5:52AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 549 AM MST, light to moderate snow and blowing snow is causing

slick road conditions. Use extreme caution if traveling on area

roads.

Snow will move east this morning bringing 1 inch to 4 inches along

the Eastern Highlands. Some mountains locations, including the

Wasatch mountains, Island Park area and the Big holes could receive

as much as 6 to 8 inches of snow through early this afternoon.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, Ashton, McCammon,

Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot

Reservoir, Marysville, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Felt, Chesterfield

Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Victor and Grace.