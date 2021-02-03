Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 5:52AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 549 AM MST, light to moderate snow and blowing snow is causing
slick road conditions. Use extreme caution if traveling on area
roads.
Snow will move east this morning bringing 1 inch to 4 inches along
the Eastern Highlands. Some mountains locations, including the
Wasatch mountains, Island Park area and the Big holes could receive
as much as 6 to 8 inches of snow through early this afternoon.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, Ashton, McCammon,
Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot
Reservoir, Marysville, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Felt, Chesterfield
Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Victor and Grace.
Comments