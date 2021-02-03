Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:29AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 627 AM MST, light to moderate snow with blowing snow is causing

slick road conditions. Use extreme caution if traveling on area

roads. Snow will move east this morning bringing 1 inch to 4 inches

with slightly higher mountain amounts along the Eastern Highlands.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Swan Valley, Felt, Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir,

Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho

Portion, Victor, Grace, Franklin, Downey and Georgetown.