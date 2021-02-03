Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:29AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 627 AM MST, light to moderate snow with blowing snow is causing
slick road conditions. Use extreme caution if traveling on area
roads. Snow will move east this morning bringing 1 inch to 4 inches
with slightly higher mountain amounts along the Eastern Highlands.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot
Springs, Swan Valley, Felt, Swanlake, Chesterfield Reservoir,
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho
Portion, Victor, Grace, Franklin, Downey and Georgetown.
Comments