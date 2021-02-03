Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 6:40 am

Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts on west-facing slopes.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming ranges and the west slope of the
Wind River Mountains.

* WHEN…Through most of today. The heaviest snow will fall this
morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty wind will cause blowing snow and
reduced visibility at times. If planning outdoor activities in
this area, be prepared for snow and colder temperatures.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content