Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts on west-facing slopes.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming ranges and the west slope of the

Wind River Mountains.

* WHEN…Through most of today. The heaviest snow will fall this

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty wind will cause blowing snow and

reduced visibility at times. If planning outdoor activities in

this area, be prepared for snow and colder temperatures.