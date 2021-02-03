Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts on west-facing slopes.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming ranges and the west slope of the
Wind River Mountains.
* WHEN…Through most of today. The heaviest snow will fall this
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty wind will cause blowing snow and
reduced visibility at times. If planning outdoor activities in
this area, be prepared for snow and colder temperatures.
