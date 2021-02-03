Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is
possible, especially across south Lincoln County. Gusty west to
southwest wind associated with a cold front will produce gusts
25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County eastward into Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Snow in south Lincoln County will spread into Sweetwater
County this morning. A cold front will push east across southern
Wyoming this afternoon with drier conditions to follow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and gusty west wind associated with a
cold front will create hazardous travel conditions on Highway 30
and Interstate 80 at times today. The most impactful times
should be until around 12 noon.

