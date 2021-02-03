Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is

possible, especially across south Lincoln County. Gusty west to

southwest wind associated with a cold front will produce gusts

25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County eastward into Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Snow in south Lincoln County will spread into Sweetwater

County this morning. A cold front will push east across southern

Wyoming this afternoon with drier conditions to follow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and gusty west wind associated with a

cold front will create hazardous travel conditions on Highway 30

and Interstate 80 at times today. The most impactful times

should be until around 12 noon.