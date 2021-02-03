Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 6:40 am

Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 2 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snow
bands set up.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Through most of today. The heaviest snow will fall this
morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect greatly reduced visibility at times
and snow covered roads. Allow extra time to reach your
destination. The worst conditions are expected during the
morning commute.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content