Special Weather Statement issued February 3 at 6:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall of 2 to 3

inches. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snow

bands set up.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Through most of today. The heaviest snow will fall this

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect greatly reduced visibility at times

and snow covered roads. Allow extra time to reach your

destination. The worst conditions are expected during the

morning commute.