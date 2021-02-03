Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 2:11AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow expected for Wyoming today…
.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state
into Thursday…with the most snow expected in the mountains of
northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western and central Wyoming
may see snow accumulations from a half inch to three inches.
Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create hazardous travel
conditions, particularly by this evening, as colder air pushes
through the state behind the cold front.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with
locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the southwest
portion of the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening. The heaviest snowfall is
expected to occur from 5 AM to 12 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow and very low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning activities in the park
should be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.