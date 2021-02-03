Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 2:11AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow expected for Wyoming today…
.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state
into Thursday…with the most snow expected in the mountains of
northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western and central Wyoming
may see snow accumulations from a half inch to three inches.
Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create hazardous travel
conditions, particularly by this evening, as colder air pushes
through the state behind the cold front.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with
up to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph over the exposed peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The heaviest snow is
expected to occur from 6 AM to noon today.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and
Togwotee Passes through this afternoon. The commute this morning
will be impacted and possibly the evening commute. Blowing and
drifting snow and very low visibility will occur at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.