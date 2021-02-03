Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 2:11AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow expected for Wyoming today…

.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact the state

into Thursday…with the most snow expected in the mountains of

northwest Wyoming. Other areas across western and central Wyoming

may see snow accumulations from a half inch to three inches.

Breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph will create hazardous travel

conditions, particularly by this evening, as colder air pushes

through the state behind the cold front.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with

up to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph over the exposed peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The heaviest snow is

expected to occur from 6 AM to noon today.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and

Togwotee Passes through this afternoon. The commute this morning

will be impacted and possibly the evening commute. Blowing and

drifting snow and very low visibility will occur at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.