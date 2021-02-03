Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 6:08AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Western Wyoming Today…
.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact western
Wyoming through the daytime hours today. The heaviest snow is
expected in the northwest mountains. Gusty wind in exposed areas
could create hazardous travel conditions.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with
locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the southwest portion
of Yellowstone.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening. The heaviest snowfall is
expected to occur until 12 noon today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow and very low visibility in exposed areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
The combination of snow and wind could create limited visibility
for snowmobilers and other outdoor enthusiasts.