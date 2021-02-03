Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 6:08AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Western Wyoming Today…

.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact western

Wyoming through the daytime hours today. The heaviest snow is

expected in the northwest mountains. Gusty wind in exposed areas

could create hazardous travel conditions.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with

locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the southwest portion

of Yellowstone.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM this evening. The heaviest snowfall is

expected to occur until 12 noon today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind to 30 mph will produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow and very low visibility in exposed areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

The combination of snow and wind could create limited visibility

for snowmobilers and other outdoor enthusiasts.