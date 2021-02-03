Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 6:08AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Western Wyoming Today…

.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact western

Wyoming through the daytime hours today. The heaviest snow is

expected in the northwest mountains. Gusty wind in exposed areas

could create hazardous travel conditions.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with

up to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph over the exposed peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The heaviest snow is

expected to occur until 12 noon today.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and

Togwotee passes through this afternoon. Moderate to heavy

snowfall will impact the morning commute. Blowing and drifting

snow and very low visibility will occur at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Expect hazardous travel conditions over Teton and Togwotee passes

and through the Snake River Canyon.

The combination of snow and wind could create limited visibility

for snowmobilers and other outdoor enthusiasts.