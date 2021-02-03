Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 6:08AM MST until February 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Western Wyoming Today…
.A fast moving, but strong, weather system will impact western
Wyoming through the daytime hours today. The heaviest snow is
expected in the northwest mountains. Gusty wind in exposed areas
could create hazardous travel conditions.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with
up to 12 inches in parts of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph over the exposed peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The heaviest snow is
expected to occur until 12 noon today.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions over Teton and
Togwotee passes through this afternoon. Moderate to heavy
snowfall will impact the morning commute. Blowing and drifting
snow and very low visibility will occur at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Expect hazardous travel conditions over Teton and Togwotee passes
and through the Snake River Canyon.
The combination of snow and wind could create limited visibility
for snowmobilers and other outdoor enthusiasts.