Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 3:37AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Expect snow to move through starting this evening and continuing
through early Friday evening. Lower elevations will get 1 to 3
inches. Pass areas like Malad and Fish Creek Summit will get 3 to
5 inches. The Portneuf Range, including Pebble, will get around 6
to 10 inches of snow. Additionally, look for blowing and drifting
snow because of wind gusts up to 30 mph, especially for higher
elevations. Use caution while driving. Roads will be hazardous due
to slick conditions and low visibility at times.
Comments