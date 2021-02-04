Special Weather Statement issued February 4 at 3:37AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Expect snow to move through starting this evening and continuing

through early Friday evening. Lower elevations will get 1 to 3

inches. Pass areas like Malad and Fish Creek Summit will get 3 to

5 inches. The Portneuf Range, including Pebble, will get around 6

to 10 inches of snow. Additionally, look for blowing and drifting

snow because of wind gusts up to 30 mph, especially for higher

elevations. Use caution while driving. Roads will be hazardous due

to slick conditions and low visibility at times.