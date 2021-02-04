Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 10:24AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…

.Scattered snow showers will occur today. A weather system in

northwest flow will bring widespread snow to the western and

northern Wyoming this evening into Friday. The heaviest snow is

expected from around midnight Thursday night through Friday

morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts possible near Alpine and along the

east side of the Star Valley.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest

snow is expected from late tonight into Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.