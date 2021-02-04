Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 10:24AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…
.Scattered snow showers will occur today. A weather system in
northwest flow will bring widespread snow to the western and
northern Wyoming this evening into Friday. The heaviest snow is
expected from around midnight Thursday night through Friday
morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
with locally higher amounts possible near Alpine and along the
east side of the Star Valley.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest
snow is expected from late tonight into Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.