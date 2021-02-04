Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 10:24AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…

.Scattered snow showers will occur today. A weather system in

northwest flow will bring widespread snow to the western and

northern Wyoming this evening into Friday. The heaviest snow is

expected from around midnight Thursday night through Friday

morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at

the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest

snow is expected from late tonight into Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.