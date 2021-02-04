Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 10:24AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…
.Scattered snow showers will occur today. A weather system in
northwest flow will bring widespread snow to the western and
northern Wyoming this evening into Friday. The heaviest snow is
expected from around midnight Thursday night through Friday
morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches, with 4 to 6 inches in the lower elevations.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest
snow is expected from late tonight into Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.