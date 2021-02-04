Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 1:58PM MST until February 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Pass, Pine Creek Pass, 33 between Tetonia and
Rexburg, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,
Driggs, Ashton, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.