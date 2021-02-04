Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 2:10AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate snow returning to western Wyoming…
.Scattered snow showers will occur today. A weather system will
bring widespread snow to the area later tonight into Friday. The
heaviest snow is expected from after midnight Thursday night
through Friday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest
snow is expected from late tonight into Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
