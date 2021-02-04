Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 2:10AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate snow returning to western Wyoming…

.Scattered snow showers will occur today. A weather system will

bring widespread snow to the area later tonight into Friday. The

heaviest snow is expected from after midnight Thursday night

through Friday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest

snow is expected from late tonight into Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.