Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:29AM MST until February 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
for lower elevations with 5 to 10 inches at higher elevations
and passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Pass, Pine Creek Pass, 33 between Tetonia and
Rexburg, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,
Driggs, Ashton, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with low visibility
due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments