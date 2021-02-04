Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:29AM MST until February 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

for lower elevations with 5 to 10 inches at higher elevations

and passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Pass, Pine Creek Pass, 33 between Tetonia and

Rexburg, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,

Driggs, Ashton, Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with low visibility

due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.