Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 9:00PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…
.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to
the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday afternoon.
The heaviest snow is expected late tonight through Friday
morning.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible near Alpine and along the east
side of the Star Valley.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect snow covered
roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.