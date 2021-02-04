Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 9:00PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…

.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to

the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected late tonight through Friday

morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with

locally higher amounts possible near Alpine and along the east

side of the Star Valley.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect snow covered

roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.