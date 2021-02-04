Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 9:00PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…

.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to

the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected late tonight through Friday

morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally 15 inches in

places. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at the higher

elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.