Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 9:00PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…
.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to
the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday afternoon.
The heaviest snow is expected late tonight through Friday
morning.
* WHAT…Snow. Moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally 15 inches in
places. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at the higher
elevations.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.