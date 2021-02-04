Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 9:00PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate Snow Returns to Western and Northern Wyoming…
.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to
the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday afternoon.
The heaviest snow is expected late tonight through Friday
morning.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions. Drifting snow
will occur in open areas north of Jackson due to the wind.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.