Special Weather Statement issued February 5 at 1:38AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Light snow is just starting and will continue through early this

evening. The chance of moderate snow will start by mid to late

morning. Lower elevations will get 1 to 3 inches. Pass areas like

Malad and Fish Creek Summit will get 3 to 5 inches. The Portneuf

Range, including Pebble, will get around 5 to 9 inches of snow.

Additionally, look for blowing and drifting snow because of wind

gusts up to 30 mph, especially for higher elevations. Use caution

while driving. Roads will be hazardous due to slick conditions and

low visibility at times.