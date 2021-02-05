Special Weather Statement issued February 5 at 1:38AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Light snow is just starting and will continue through early this
evening. The chance of moderate snow will start by mid to late
morning. Lower elevations will get 1 to 3 inches. Pass areas like
Malad and Fish Creek Summit will get 3 to 5 inches. The Portneuf
Range, including Pebble, will get around 5 to 9 inches of snow.
Additionally, look for blowing and drifting snow because of wind
gusts up to 30 mph, especially for higher elevations. Use caution
while driving. Roads will be hazardous due to slick conditions and
low visibility at times.
