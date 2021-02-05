Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 5 at 2:07AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Local accumulations of an inch or two
possible. West winds gusting to 50 to 55 mph possible,
especially in eastern Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN…Through today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for rapid
changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.
Drivers of high profile vehicles should watch for strong
crosswinds.

