Special Weather Statement issued February 5 at 2:07AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Local accumulations of an inch or two

possible. West winds gusting to 50 to 55 mph possible,

especially in eastern Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN…Through today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for rapid

changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

Drivers of high profile vehicles should watch for strong

crosswinds.