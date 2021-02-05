Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 2:13PM MST until February 5 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Burley, Oakley, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

Holbrook, American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Crosswinds will create difficult driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.