Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 3:07AM MST until February 5 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Burley, Oakley, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
Holbrook, American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Crosswinds will create difficult driving conditions,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.