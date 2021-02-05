Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 1:30AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to
the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday
afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches
with higher amounts possible in the western slopes of the
Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
and Togwotee Passes. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
