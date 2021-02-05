Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 1:30AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern

Wyoming…

.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to

the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday

afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches

with higher amounts possible in the western slopes of the

Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

and Togwotee Passes. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.