Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 2:36PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow Gradually Slowing in Intensity Across Northwest Wyoming
through Sunset Today…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will allow for light snow to persist in northwest Wyoming
through this afternoon. This same system will continue to produce
accumulating snow in the Bighorn Mountains this evening.
* WHAT…Snow decreasing. Total accumulations of 10 to 16 inches
across the north half of the Star Valley, with total
accumulations 6 to 10 inches in the south half.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will be snow
covered and visibility limited at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.