Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 2:36PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow Gradually Slowing in Intensity Across Northwest Wyoming

through Sunset Today…

.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the

region will allow for light snow to persist in northwest Wyoming

through this afternoon. This same system will continue to produce

accumulating snow in the Bighorn Mountains this evening.

* WHAT…Snow decreasing. Total accumulations of 10 to 16 inches

across the north half of the Star Valley, with total

accumulations 6 to 10 inches in the south half.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will be snow

covered and visibility limited at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.