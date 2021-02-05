Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 2:36PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow Gradually Slowing in Intensity Across Northwest Wyoming

through Sunset Today…

.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the

region will allow for light snow to persist in northwest Wyoming

through this afternoon. This same system will continue to produce

accumulating snow in the Bighorn Mountains this evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 14 to 24 inches with higher

amounts possible along the west slopes of the Tetons. Ridgetop

winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

and Togwotee passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.