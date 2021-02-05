Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 2:36PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow Gradually Slowing in Intensity Across Northwest Wyoming
through Sunset Today…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will allow for light snow to persist in northwest Wyoming
through this afternoon. This same system will continue to produce
accumulating snow in the Bighorn Mountains this evening.
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 14 to 24 inches with higher
amounts possible along the west slopes of the Tetons. Ridgetop
winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
and Togwotee passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
