Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 2:36PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow Gradually Slowing in Intensity Across Northwest Wyoming

through Sunset Today…

.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the

region will allow for light snow to persist in northwest Wyoming

through this afternoon. This same system will continue to produce

accumulating snow in the Bighorn Mountains this evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 5 to 9 inches around Jackson

and Moose, with total accumulations of 10 to 16 inches from

Colter Bay to Moran.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions. Drifting snow

will occur in open areas north of Jackson due to the wind.

Travel could be very difficult on US Highway 89 through Grand

Teton National Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.