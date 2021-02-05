Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming
through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through
midday Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches around Jackson and
Moose. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 inches from Colter Bay to
Moran.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions. Drifting snow
will occur in open areas north of Jackson due to the wind.
Travel could be very difficult on US Highway 89 through Grand
Teton National Park due to the snow and blowing snow limiting
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
