Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern

Wyoming…

.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the

region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming

through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through

midday Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches around Jackson and

Moose. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 inches from Colter Bay to

Moran.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions. Drifting snow

will occur in open areas north of Jackson due to the wind.

Travel could be very difficult on US Highway 89 through Grand

Teton National Park due to the snow and blowing snow limiting

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.