Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming
through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through
midday Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with higher amounts
possible along the west slopes of the Tetons. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
and Togwotee passes. The hazardous conditions will be most
impactful through midday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.