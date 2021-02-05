Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern

Wyoming…

.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the

region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming

through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through

midday Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with higher amounts

possible along the west slopes of the Tetons. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

and Togwotee passes. The hazardous conditions will be most

impactful through midday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.