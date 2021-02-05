Winter Storm Warning issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming
through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through
midday Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 inches across the north
half of the Star Valley, with total accumulations 6 to 9 inches
in the south half.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will be snow
covered and visibility limited at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
