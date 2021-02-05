Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:30AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern

Wyoming…

.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to

the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday

afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Friday.

* WHAT…Snow. Moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph over the mountain peaks.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

