Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:30AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to
the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday
afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Friday.
* WHAT…Snow. Moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph over the mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.