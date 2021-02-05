Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:30AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern

Wyoming…

.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to

the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday

afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Friday.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, with

4 to 6 inches in the lower elevations.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is

expected from late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on winter driving conditions in the north part

of the park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.