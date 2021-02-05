Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:30AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to
the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday
afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Friday.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, with
4 to 6 inches in the lower elevations.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is
expected from late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on winter driving conditions in the north part
of the park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.