Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:30AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to
the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday
afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Friday.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions. Drifting snow
will occur in open areas north of Jackson due to the wind.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.