Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 1:30AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system in northwest flow will bring widespread snow to
the western and northern Wyoming tonight through Friday
afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Friday.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible near Alpine and along the east
side of the Star Valley.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect snow covered
roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.