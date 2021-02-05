Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:36PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow Gradually Slowing in Intensity Across Northwest Wyoming
through Sunset Today…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will allow for light snow to persist in northwest Wyoming
through this afternoon. This same system will continue to produce
accumulating snow in the Bighorn Mountains this evening.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph over the mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Salt River Pass.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.