Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:36PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow Gradually Slowing in Intensity Across Northwest Wyoming

through Sunset Today…

.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the

region will allow for light snow to persist in northwest Wyoming

through this afternoon. This same system will continue to produce

accumulating snow in the Bighorn Mountains this evening.

* WHAT…Snow decreasing. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches

in the lower elevations of Yellowstone, with 10 to 16 inches in

the mountains and far southwest corner.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Plan on winter driving conditions in the north part

of Yellowstone.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.