Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:36PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow Gradually Slowing in Intensity Across Northwest Wyoming
through Sunset Today…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will allow for light snow to persist in northwest Wyoming
through this afternoon. This same system will continue to produce
accumulating snow in the Bighorn Mountains this evening.
* WHAT…Snow decreasing. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches
in the lower elevations of Yellowstone, with 10 to 16 inches in
the mountains and far southwest corner.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST.
* IMPACTS…Plan on winter driving conditions in the north part
of Yellowstone.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.