Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 3:13AM MST until February 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and pockets of blowing snow. Snow accumulations of 2

to 6 inches at lower elevations, and 5 to 12 inches in the

mountains. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph at times.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, 33 between Tetonia

and Rexburg, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Victor, Driggs, Ashton, Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.