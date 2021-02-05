Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 3:13AM MST until February 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and pockets of blowing snow. Snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches at lower elevations, and 5 to 12 inches in the
mountains. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, 33 between Tetonia
and Rexburg, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Victor, Driggs, Ashton, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.