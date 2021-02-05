Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 4:20AM MST until February 5 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. 3 to 6 inches

above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.