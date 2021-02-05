Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern

Wyoming…

.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the

region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming

through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through

midday Friday.

* WHAT…Snow with additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph over the mountain peaks.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Salt River Pass.

Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.