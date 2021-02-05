Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming
through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through
midday Friday.
* WHAT…Snow with additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph over the mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Salt River Pass.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.