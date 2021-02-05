Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern

Wyoming…

.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the

region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming

through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through

midday Friday.

* WHAT…Snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations

of Yellowstone, with 8 to 14 inches in the mountains and far

southwest corner.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is expected

through midday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on winter driving conditions in the north part of

Yellowstone.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.