Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 9:32AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to Heavy Snow continues in Western and Northern
Wyoming…
.A weather system sweeping northwest to southwest across the
region will bring widespread snow to western and northern Wyoming
through Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected through
midday Friday.
* WHAT…Snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations
of Yellowstone, with 8 to 14 inches in the mountains and far
southwest corner.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is expected
through midday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on winter driving conditions in the north part of
Yellowstone.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.