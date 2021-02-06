High Wind Warning issued February 6 at 2:40PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles, including along Interstate

80.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.