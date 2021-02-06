Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 6 at 5:16AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Expect moderate winds today with overall gusts near 30 to 40 mph.
Some areas wills see localized higher impacts/gusts like Highway
33 from Rexburg to Tetonia for blowing and drifting snow and
strong crosswinds with gusts near 50 to 55 mph near Yale on I-84.
These highways/interstates could potentially close. Otherwise,
all these areas will see blowing and drifting snow mainly where
there is existing snow. Areas along the Wyoming Border could see 2
to 5 inches of new snow, especially east of Island Park and
Driggs. Malad Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, and Border
Summit will see 1 to 3 inches of snow. Again, the bigger impact
will likely be blowing and drifting snow from moderate winds.
Winds won’t start going down significantly until around 8 to 9
pm, potentially later for some localized areas.

Please use caution in areas of strong cross winds and blowing and
drifting snow. Visibility will likely decrease and roads could
become hazardous.

National Weather Service

