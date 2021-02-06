Special Weather Statement issued February 6 at 5:16AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Expect moderate winds today with overall gusts near 30 to 40 mph.
Some areas wills see localized higher impacts/gusts like Highway
33 from Rexburg to Tetonia for blowing and drifting snow and
strong crosswinds with gusts near 50 to 55 mph near Yale on I-84.
These highways/interstates could potentially close. Otherwise,
all these areas will see blowing and drifting snow mainly where
there is existing snow. Areas along the Wyoming Border could see 2
to 5 inches of new snow, especially east of Island Park and
Driggs. Malad Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, and Border
Summit will see 1 to 3 inches of snow. Again, the bigger impact
will likely be blowing and drifting snow from moderate winds.
Winds won’t start going down significantly until around 8 to 9
pm, potentially later for some localized areas.
Please use caution in areas of strong cross winds and blowing and
drifting snow. Visibility will likely decrease and roads could
become hazardous.
