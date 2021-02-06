Special Weather Statement issued February 6 at 5:16AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Expect moderate winds today with overall gusts near 30 to 40 mph.

Some areas wills see localized higher impacts/gusts like Highway

33 from Rexburg to Tetonia for blowing and drifting snow and

strong crosswinds with gusts near 50 to 55 mph near Yale on I-84.

These highways/interstates could potentially close. Otherwise,

all these areas will see blowing and drifting snow mainly where

there is existing snow. Areas along the Wyoming Border could see 2

to 5 inches of new snow, especially east of Island Park and

Driggs. Malad Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, and Border

Summit will see 1 to 3 inches of snow. Again, the bigger impact

will likely be blowing and drifting snow from moderate winds.

Winds won’t start going down significantly until around 8 to 9

pm, potentially later for some localized areas.

Please use caution in areas of strong cross winds and blowing and

drifting snow. Visibility will likely decrease and roads could

become hazardous.