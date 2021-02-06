Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 1:14PM MST until February 6 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas with snow on the ground will see blowing snow

creating slight conditions and low visibility. Cross winds

near Fort Hall will likely create problems, especially for

high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.