Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 1:14PM MST until February 6 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas with snow on the ground will see blowing snow
creating slight conditions and low visibility. Cross winds
near Fort Hall will likely create problems, especially for
high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.