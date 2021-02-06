Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 1:14PM MST until February 6 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert and the Upper

Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas with snow on the ground will see blowing snow

creating slight conditions and low visibility. Cross winds

near Fort Hall will likely create problems, especially for

high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.