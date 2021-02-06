Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 4:51AM MST until February 6 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas with snow on the ground will see blowing snow creating
slight conditions and low visibility. Cross winds near Fort
Hall will likely create problems, especially for high profile
vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments