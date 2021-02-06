Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 1:49PM MST until February 6 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches for lower elevations and 4 to 9 inches for higher

elevations. Winds gusts as high as 45 mph bringing blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, and Pine Creek Pass as well

as lower elevation areas Swan Valley and Victor.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.