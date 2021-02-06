Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:29AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow expected for the Western Mountains…
.An approaching wave will bring another round of moderate snow to
the western mountains through Sunday. The steadiest and heaviest
snow is expected from mid afternoon through midnight.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday. The heaviest
snow is expected from mid afternoon through midnight today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
and Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
