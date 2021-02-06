Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:29AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow expected for the Western Mountains…
.An approaching wave will bring another round of moderate snow to
the western mountains through Sunday. The steadiest and heaviest
snow is expected from mid afternoon through midnight.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday. The heaviest
snow is expected from mid afternoon through midnight today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for adverse winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
