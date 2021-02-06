Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:29AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow expected for the Western Mountains…

.An approaching wave will bring another round of moderate snow to

the western mountains through Sunday. The steadiest and heaviest

snow is expected from mid afternoon through midnight.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday. The heaviest

snow is expected from mid afternoon through midnight today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for adverse winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.